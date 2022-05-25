Greater Noida authority issues notice to Supertech after two children fall from ninth floor of high-rise

A day after two children were severely injured after falling from the ninth floor of a building at Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida west, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) issued a notice to Supertech seeking a reply in three days. A team of officials also inspected the spot on Wednesday.

According to authority officials, preliminary investigation has revealed that the builder has given possession to the flat buyers without obtaining the completion or the occupancy certificates for the building, from which the two children fell, from the authority.

“A large number of people are living in the society. The Greater Noida authority has issued a notice to the builder asking him to respond in three days,” said an official statement.

An official from the team of the Greater Noida authority, which inspected the spot on Wednesday, said, “The shaft from which the children fell down was given aluminium doors, which had acrylic seats instead of panels, which is not enough in terms of safety.”

“The authority has issued a notice to the builder on Wednesday and sought a reply in three days. In case of an unsatisfactory reply, action will be taken as per the terms of the lease deed. Playing with the safety of residents will not be tolerated at any cost,” said CEO of the authority Surendra Singh.

Two cousins, Siddharth Kumar (12) and Abheek alias Radhe Shekhar (10), were playing outside the former’s house on the ninth floor in the lobby of the building when they fell from the shaft down to the basement around 6pm on Tuesday.

“It was my parents-in-laws’ wedding anniversary celebration and my sister-in-law’s family had come over along with some relatives. Sidharth and Abheek were playing in the corridor with a ball when they accidently fell through the shaft door and landed straight down to the basement,” said Amit Kumar, Siddharth’s father and a resident of the society. Kumar was at work in Loni, Ghaziabad, at the time of the incident.

Kumar is a resident on the ninth floor on B6 tower of the society. There are a total of 30 towers in the society, 20 storeys each. Eigth of these towers are still under construction, which includes the one where the incident happened. The other towers under construction are C6 , C7, C8, C9 , A2 , B6, B7 and B8.

Kumar moved into tower B6 in October 2021 and his flat on the ninth floor of the building is the only one, which has been completed and the developer has handed over the possession.He had booked the flat in 2010

“We have always been concerned for our children’s safety and advised them not to go far from the house. However, the shaft door is right next to our house’s entrance. We never anticipated that such an incident could happen,” said Kumar.

Residents in the housing complex are in a state of shock and infuriated with the authorities and the builder of the society.

“The shaft is covered by a door made of acrylic sheet which is very thin and can break easily. It seems that the children fell over the door while playing and pushed the sheet down, and then fell to the basement,” said Jyoti Jaiswal, a resident of the society and representative of Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA).

Both the children are in the ICU, said Kumar adding that he will submit a written complaint against Supertech in the matter once his children are back home.

“I will file a complaint against Supertech for negligence, which led to grievous injuries to my son and my sister-in-law’s son. It is God’s grace that our children were saved, otherwise we would have lost them. The shoddy quality of work undertaken by the builder has put two lives at risk,” said Kumar.

A representative of Supertech refused to comment on the matter.

