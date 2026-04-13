Greater Noida authority launches scheme 24 industrial plots

Noida: The Greater Noida authority has launched an industrial plot scheme, offering 24 plots across multiple sectors to draw investment and boost industrial growth in the region, officials said on Sunday. Applicants can apply online through Nivesh Mitra portal or the Authority’s website. Last date to apply is May 12. (HT Archive)

The scheme includes plots, measuring between around 9,000 square metres (sqms) to 1,00,000 square metres, located in Ecotech-01 (Extension 1), Ecotech-06, Ecotech-08, Ecotech-10, Ecotech-11, and Sector-16.

Saumya Srivastava, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority, told HT, “The applicants will be evaluated on parameters such as financial strength, net worth, and potential for employment generation. Additional weightage will be given to start-ups, export-oriented units, women entrepreneurs, and applicants from SC/ST categories, as well as proposing expansion of existing industries. Applicants will then be called for an interview before final allotment.”

Officials said the registration amount has been fixed at 10% of the premium value of the plot, based on the current industrial land rates of ₹35,000 per sqm.

The allottees will have the option to make full and final payment of total premium of the plot within 90 days from the allotment letter or pay 40% of the total premium within 60 days of allotment and remaining amount in 4 years in half-yearly instalments. The allotment will be on leasehold basis for 90 years.

Applicants can apply online through Nivesh Mitra portal or the Authority’s website. Last date to apply is May 12.

Launched on Saturday (April 11), the scheme aims to boost the industrial ecosystem in Greater Noida and enhancing its appeal as a manufacturing and logistics hub, especially given its proximity to Noida International Airport, said officials.

As per officials, Ecotech-01 (Extension 01) will have seven plots, including two plots of 20,354 sqm each, along with plots measuring 20,229 sqm, 20,328 sqm, 20,229 sqm, 32,880 sqm and 9,656 sqm, and Ecotech-08 will have five plots measuring 13,407 sqm, 10,776 sqm, 13,407 sqm, 9,065 sqm and 12,613 sqm.

Ecotech-10 will have two plots measuring 22,884 sqm and 10,443 sqm while Ecotech-11 will have six plots, including two plots of 12,000 sqm each, besides plots measuring 20,246 sqm, 16,285 sqm, 24,770 sqm and 13,400 sqm.

In addition to this, Sector-16 will have three plots measuring 18,560 sqm, 29,046 sqm and 11,111 sqm and Ecotech-06 will have the largest plot measuring 1 lakh sqm, estimated to be worth ₹350 crore.

People can set up industries of agro and food processing, handloom and textile, electronics manufacturing, semiconductor, electric vehicle, defence and aerospace, data centre, dairy and poultry, solar renewable energy, etc. said officials.