Greater Noida authority to develop city’s first river front after revival of Lohia drain

The Greater Noida authority has undertaken the task of rejuvenating the Lohia drain, a 23 km long natural waterway that had dried up over time, officials aware of the development said, adding that the authority aims to transform this area by not only restoring the water body but also creating a sprawling riverfront spanning 250 acres. Officials said that to promote recreational activities, active mobility, and social interactions, the plan entails the creation of captivating and functional landscapes along the drain’s expanse. (Representative Image)

According to officials, this riverfront initiative will encompass lush green zones, recreational parks, and serene water bodies, thereby shaping the largest recreational enclave in both Noida and Greater Noida.

Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said, “This project will not only enhance the appeal of the locale but also serve as a solution for managing rainwater, which often leads to waterlogging within the city.”

Officials said that to promote recreational activities, active mobility, and social interactions, the plan entails the creation of captivating and functional landscapes along the drain’s expanse. These developments will include picturesque green spaces, meandering promenades, cycling tracks, and pedestrian pathways.

The pre-existing cycle tracks, tree plantations, and parks will undergo enhancements to elevate their design and maintenance standards, officials added.

Meanwhile, the Lohia drain, originating near Surjapur Wetland and traversing residential and industrial sectors before concluding at Momnathal, has encountered several environmental hurdles that have jeopardized its ecological balance.

The adverse effects of pollution from industrial, residential, and agricultural sources, coupled with encroachments and improper waste disposal, have led to the degradation of water quality and habitat. Moreover, the drain’s susceptibility to flooding during heavy rainfall poses threats to road infrastructure and public safety.

During a visit by the HT team to the spot, it was revealed that the drain is covered with hyacinth and wild growth. It has broken in many places, while debris has obstructed its path from several places. All sorts of filth are also found to be dumped in the drain.

Environmental lawyer and an expert member of Ganga action committee GB Nagar , requesting anonymity said, “The Lohia drain was one of the biggest natural water bodies in the district that used to recharge the ground water table and also keep newly developed urban areas safe from flooding or the water logging issues. But due to rampant encroachment over its space and negligence by the authority this water body died and the authority must rejuvenate it without any delay.”

“The objective of the project is to create a well-connected corridor that improves mobility and integrates neighbourhoods. The project will include the development of the waterfront, complete civil and landscaping works, and the cost of cleaning the drain, establishment of water treatment units, or any other infrastructure,” said another Greater Noida authority official.

“Moreover, existing infrastructure, including roads, bridges, utilities, and transportation networks, will be upgraded to improve connectivity and accessibility within Greater Noida,” an official aware of the matter said.

Effective flood management measures, including stormwater management systems, reservoirs, and embankments, to mitigate flood risks and protect the surrounding areas, will also be implemented.

To execute this vision, the Greater Noida authority has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a consultant responsible for crafting a comprehensive architectural and landscape blueprint for the Lohia Drain’s waterfront rejuvenation. The application submission deadline is set for September 6, with the technical bid evaluation scheduled for September 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. ...view detail