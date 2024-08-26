Greater Noida authority to set up skill centre to train and employ youth

The Greater Noida authority has decided to set up a skill centre to train and employ thousands of youths in the city. For this, it has tied up with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) that will help in skilling the youth, mostly from villages, and help provide them jobs. The farmers, who gave up land for development work, said the authority has done nothing to provide jobs for their children. It is on the demands of farmers that the authority has tied up with the NSDC and UPSDM to establish a skill centre for the youth, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), in collaboration with NSDC, will set up a skilling project as soon as an understanding has been reached out for this project.

Following the instructions of Greater Noida authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, additional CEO Prerna Singh held the first meeting on Friday, in which representatives of NSDC and UPSDM took part.

Singh instructed officials to prepare a detailed blueprint to make this initiative successful.

“It is a very important project to make the youth employable by training at the centre to be established in the city in association with the NSDC and UPSDM. Once the youth get employment after training, they will support their families and help develop society in a better manner,” said Singh.

In the meeting held in the presence of the authority Santosh Kumar and other representatives, Singh said everyone needs to work together to make this skilling project successful. He said a detailed report will be prepared soon and subsequently a meeting will be held soon to chalk out a plan related with the establishment of the skill centre.

“We will communicate with those who have industries in Greater Noida and understand the kind of workforce they need in their respective units. And then we will take measures to provide the required skills to local youth from nearby villages. Under this project, we will be able to provide the local youth jobs and also help the industries get the workforce with the required skill set,” said Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty, Greater Noida authority.

The farmers, who gave up land for development work, said the authority has done nothing to provide jobs for their children. It is on the demands of farmers that the authority has tied up with the NSDC and UPSDM to establish a skill centre for the youth, said officials.