Greater Noida: Bull gores boy, uncle walking in Sec Beta-1

Greater Noida: A 5-year-old boy escaped with minor bruises while his maternal uncle was hospitalised after a bull attacked them during an evening walk in Sector Beta 1, Greater Noida, on Monday. A CCTV video of the incident surfacing on social media shows the man shielding his nephew as the bull charges at them. Locals manage to rescue the kid, but the bull then targets his uncle, chasing and leaving him with multiple injuries. (HT Photos)

The man, an engineer in his late 20s, suffered multiple injuries on his hands, legs, chest, and other body parts. His family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A CCTV video of the incident surfacing on social media shows the man shielding his nephew as the bull charges at them. Locals manage to rescue the kid, but the bull then targets his uncle, chasing and leaving him with multiple injuries.

The child, who lives with his family in Sector Beta 1, was accompanying his mother and uncle.

“When the child riding a bicycle was crossing a road near the C Block park along with his maternal uncle and mother, a bull passing by with another bull suddenly charged towards them. The maternal uncle attempted to escape, but the bull attacked them. The other bull standing nearby remained calm,” said Harendra Bhati, general secretary of RWA, Beta 1.

“As the bull attacked them, my son shielded my grandson with his arm. A neighbour pulled my grandson away with his leg, and was saved,” said the child’s grandfather, requesting anonymity.

The bull, however, kicked the boy’s uncle. As he stood up and tried to run away, both the bulls chased him, said Bhati, adding: “The bull kept following and hitting the man for around 1.5 minutes until locals gathered and rescued him.”

“I had complained multiple times and raised the stray cattle issue a fortnight ago as well, but the authorities did not take any action,” Bhati said.

Rajesh Gautam, senior manager of the Greater Noida authority, said “Four teams were dispatched to catch the stray animals after the incident came to fore. They will be relocated to shelter homes from public places.”