Greater Noida bus hits 38-year-old pedestrian, driver absconding

In a hit-and-run incident, a 38-year-old pedestrian sustained severe injuries when struck by a bus at the Delta-3 roundabout in Greater Noida on Friday morning, police said. The pedestrian has been identified as Ravi Prasad, originally from Patna, Bihar, and currently residing in Surajpur. (Representative Image)

The incident took place at around 7.30 am at the Delta-3 roundabout, also known as Labour Chowk.

“The pedestrian has been identified as Ravi Prasad, originally from Patna, Bihar, and currently residing in Surajpur. As Prasad was crossing the roundabout, he was allegedly struck by a yellow school bus. Following the collision, the bus driver did not stop and fled the scene,” said Awadhesh Pratap Singh, the station house officer of Surajpur police station.

He further added that Prasad was promptly taken to a hospital by locals who also reported the accident to the police.

“Prasad has been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. He has sustained a leg fracture and injuries to his arms and head. His family has been notified of the incident. One of his local relatives has arrived at the hospital, while his wife is en route from Patna,” said the officer.

Around 11 am, shortly after the accident, the police located the abandoned bus in Laksar village within the district.

“Police teams were dispatched to search for the vehicle, which was discovered on an empty plot in Laksar village. However, the driver is currently on the run. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the bus is owned by a Noida-based transporter and was hired by a Greater Noida school on a contractual basis for transporting students. Notably, at the time of the accident, the bus was not carrying any students or teachers,” said the SHO.

The officer also added that the police have contacted the transporter. “The transporter has provided ₹25,000 for the injured person’s medical expenses to the family. Police teams have been mobilized to apprehend the driver,” he said.

Currently, no FIR has been filed as the police are awaiting a formal complaint from the injured person’s family, added the SHO.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail