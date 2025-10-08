Greater Noida: Fire guts paper straw factory; no casualty

Greater Noida: A three-storey building being used as straw making factory in Greater Noida was gutted after a massive fire broke out in the industrial area of Ecotech 3 early Tuesday morning, requiring nearly six hours to extinguish the blaze, said fire officials, adding that however no casualty was reported in the incident. Officials said though all three floors were gutted, the firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent paint factory. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials said though all three floors were gutted, the firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent paint factory.

“On Tuesday around 3am, the fire control room was alerted that a fire had broken out at a factory in C Block in Ecotech 3. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were dispatched to the spot,” said chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

“As it was observed that the fire was spreading swiftly, more fire engines were called. As many as 15 in total were pressed into service to control the fire,” the fire chief said.

“Due to paper storage in the factory, the blaze swiftly spread across the three floors,” he added.

Fire officer (Ecotech 3) Ajay Kumar, said, “There were two to three people inside the factory where the fire broke out. As it spread, they rushed out of the building and alerted others. But no casualties were reported.”

“It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” the fire officer added.