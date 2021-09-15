Greater Noida: Layout of Film City along Yamuna Expressway to change

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday decided to change the layout of the proposed Film City to be developed across 1,000 acres in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

The authority also decided to revise the detailed project report (DPR) of the pod taxi project planned to connect the Film City with the proposed Noida international airport in Jewar.

The decisions were taken in the 71st board meeting of the authority.

According to officials, the authority has decided to merge 220 acres earlier earmarked for commercial development with the ₹10,000-crore Film City project for better connectivity.

“The 1,000-acre area of Film City will remain unchanged, but the revised layout will help provide better connectivity with the Yamuna Expressway and other proposed transport facilities,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

In March this year, Yeida had roped in the central government agency, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, to prepare a DPR of the pod taxi project. According to the DPR, the length of corridor for the ₹862-crore project will be 14.5km.

“In August, we got DPR of pod taxi project meant to provide world-class connectivity between the airport and Film City. We had suggested some technical changes in DPR. The board has agreed for these changes to be included in revised DPR,” said Singh.

Apart from this, the Yeida board has agreed to soon launch a plot scheme in proposed ‘Medical Device Park’ and Data Centre projects in Sector 28 near the airport project site.

“We will allot plots in Medical Device Park and Data Centre via online portal -- www.niveshmitra.up.nic.in -- for transparency and ease of investors. The board has also been informed about progress on the airport project as levelling work at the site is underway,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer.