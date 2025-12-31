Greater Noida: Man climbs high-tension tower after woman refuses to marry him

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old man in Greater Noida climbed a high-tension electricity tower near Shahpur village on the Jarcha route on Monday afternoon after being allegedly rejected by a woman he wished to marry, police said on Tuesday. Officials from the Dadri Town police outpost, along with a police team, reached the spot soon after receiving information from locals. (Video grab/HT Photos)

The man, identified as Pankaj (single name), works as a labourer, is originally from Bulandshahr district, and resides in the area, said officials.

Locals shot the video and soon it went viral on social media. Officials from the Dadri Town police outpost, along with a police team, reached the spot soon after receiving information from locals.

“The incident occurred around 2 pm. We reached the spot and called his family and the girl’s family to talk to him. After about half-an-hour, we managed to persuaded him and he climbed down,” said Jitendra Kumar, SHO (Dadri police station)

A video of the incident shows the man standing precariously on the edge of the tower at a considerable height. HT, however, could not verify the video’s authenticity.

The man was later taken to the police station for counselling. He was later handed over to his family after he submitted a written statement, police said, adding that he did not sustain any injuries in the incident and no case has been registered.