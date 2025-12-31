Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Greater Noida: Man climbs high-tension tower after woman refuses to marry him

ByAsmita Seth
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 04:20 am IST

Police called his family and the girl’s family to talk to the man and after about half-an-hour, he was persuaded and climbed down

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old man in Greater Noida climbed a high-tension electricity tower near Shahpur village on the Jarcha route on Monday afternoon after being allegedly rejected by a woman he wished to marry, police said on Tuesday.

Officials from the Dadri Town police outpost, along with a police team, reached the spot soon after receiving information from locals. (Video grab/HT Photos)
Officials from the Dadri Town police outpost, along with a police team, reached the spot soon after receiving information from locals. (Video grab/HT Photos)

The man, identified as Pankaj (single name), works as a labourer, is originally from Bulandshahr district, and resides in the area, said officials.

Locals shot the video and soon it went viral on social media. Officials from the Dadri Town police outpost, along with a police team, reached the spot soon after receiving information from locals.

“The incident occurred around 2 pm. We reached the spot and called his family and the girl’s family to talk to him. After about half-an-hour, we managed to persuaded him and he climbed down,” said Jitendra Kumar, SHO (Dadri police station)

A video of the incident shows the man standing precariously on the edge of the tower at a considerable height. HT, however, could not verify the video’s authenticity.

The man was later taken to the police station for counselling. He was later handed over to his family after he submitted a written statement, police said, adding that he did not sustain any injuries in the incident and no case has been registered.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida: Man climbs high-tension tower after woman refuses to marry him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 24-year-old man, Pankaj, climbed a high-tension electricity tower in Greater Noida after being rejected by a woman he wished to marry, prompting a police response. Locals filmed the incident, which went viral. After negotiations, he descended safely without injuries and was later counseled and returned to his family. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.