Greater Noida: Man held for driving stunt with kid on car roof

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving a sports car with a nine-year-old boy on its roof for a social media reel in Greater Noida, police said on Monday, adding the child did not suffer any injury in the act. The suspect, identified as Ankit (single name), a resident of a housing society in Greater Noida, was taken into custody after a 12-second video of the stunt went viral. (HT Photo)

A case has been registered under Section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the BNS. “The BNS Section 117 was invoked as a preventive measure as, although no one was injured, the act had the potential to result in a serious offence,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Santosh Kumar.

“The video was recorded around six months ago but was uploaded on social media on January 12, after which police took cognisance of the matter,” said assistant commissioner of police-2 (central Noida) Pawan Kumar.

The clip purportedly shows a child sitting atop a white DC Avanti as the car enters a housing society. The used DC Avanti is a coupe styled sports car. HT, however, could not verify the video’s authenticity.

“This was done purely to create social media content. The child was made to sit on the roof of the car, and then the vehicle was driven,” said K G Sharma, SHO, Bisrakh police station.

Ankit had earlier as well featured the child in his videos, said officials, adding that there is no known relationship between the suspect and the child.

Police said no charges have been filed against the child’s parents so far. “We are looking into the negligence of the child’s parents. The family could not be located. But we will investigate the matter,” the SHO added.