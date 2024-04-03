Greater Noida: Man, his father held for wife’s death over dowry demand

The man and his father were arrested on Tuesday after his 25-year-old wife allegedly hanged herself to death on March 29 as she was harassed and assaulted by her in-laws over dowry. The incident took place at Kheda Chauganpur village under Ecotech-3 police station limits, Central Noida police officers said on Wednesday. The two suspects in police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Hridesh Katheria, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said the suspects were identified as Vikas alias Bittu and Sompal Bhati.

“The victim was identified as Karishma. As per the complaint of her brother, Deepak Kumar, her in-laws used to torture her for more dowry. She was being assaulted by her in-laws and husband,” he added.

Kumar in his complaint said his family gave his sister’s in-laws ₹11 lakh in cash along with gold and other valuables at the time of the wedding.

“However, Karishma’s in-laws were not satisfied and harassed her for another ₹21 lakh and a car. The harassment increased after Karishma gave birth to a daughter. Her parents had come to the village multiple times to resolve the issue, and a panchayat meeting was also called over the matter,” said Kumar in his complaint.

After the panchayat session , Karishma’s family gave her in-laws ₹10 lakh more, but they still persisted with more demands, Kumar said.

“Based on the evidence, the deceased’s husband and father-in-law were arrested from their residence on Tuesday and have been sent to judicial custody,” said the ADCP.