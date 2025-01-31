Greater Noida: Man kills live-in partner8 with wife’s help  

A 30-year-old man and his wife were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old woman in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida on the night of January 16 and staging her murder as a road accident, police said. The preliminary investigation found that she died in a hit-and-run accident after a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit her and sped off without stopping. The vehicle was registered in Pandey’s name. (HT Photo)

The SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) used in the crime was later seized and the couple booked on murder charges, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Shiv Pandey, 30, and his wife as Pratima Pandey, 29, both hailing from Sultanpur.

Police said Pandey was in a live-in relationship with victim Kajal Chauhan, 24, and they were living together in Sector 22, Noida.

“On the night of January 16, we were alerted on the emergency helpline number 112 that a woman, later identified as Kajal Chauhan, 24, had met with an accident in the Tugalpur area of Knowledge Park,” said Awanish Dixit, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

“The preliminary investigation found that she died in a hit-and-run accident after a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit her and sped off without stopping,” officers said.

On a complaint by Chauhan’s mother, Anjali Chauhan, a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Knowledge Park police station on January 18,” the ACP said.

The detailed probe later revealed that Chauhan had a dispute with her live-in partner Pandey.

“When we identified the black Scorpio that allegedly hit the woman, we realised that it was registered in Pandey’s name. So we tracked him down and took him into custody,” said Dixit.

The investigation revealed that Pandey, a marketing professional, had met Chauhan around a year ago. Later, they started living together in a rented accommodation in Sector 22 in 2024.

“A few days before the murder, Chauhan learned that Pandey was married with a five-year-old daughter. She protested and demanded her share in his property, also pressuring him to sell off his Scorpio and split the money,” said an officer, asking not to be named.

“Pandey’s wife was unaware of his relationship with Chauhan. When the truth came out, a fight broke out between the three,” the officer added.

Fed-up with his live-in partner’s demands, Pandey and his wife allegedly planned to kill Chauhan and stage it as a road accident, police said.

“So on January 16, they called Chauhan to meet them in Tugalpur area. While she was waiting for them around 5.30pm, Pandey, who was behind the wheel with his wife in the passenger seat, knocked down Chauhan with their SUV and fled the scene, the officer said.

“We have registered a case under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of BNS at Knowledge Park police station against both the husband and wife. They have been arrested, and the SUV used in the crime as well as Chauhan’s missing phone, have been recovered,” said the ACP.