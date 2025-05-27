Greater Noida: NGO to collect segregated waste in Zone 5 from June 1

GREATER NOIDA: Starting June 1, Greater Noida Zone 5 residents will have to separate wet and dry waste at the source as the Greater Noida authority has signed a seven-year contract with a city-based NGO for door-to-door collection of segregated waste, officials said on Monday. The NGO will collect waste from households across several residential sectors in Zone 5, including Sigma 1, 2, 3 and 4; Sector 36 and 37; Swarn Nagari; Sector P-3 and P-4; Chi-3 and Chi-4; and Phi-3 and Phi-4 and more importantly will carry out regular public awareness. (HT Photos)

“Segregating waste at the source is not just about cleanliness, it is about protecting community health. We have partnered with Feedback Foundation not only for door-to-door collection but also to carry out regular awareness drives. Their teams will guide residents on how to manage wet and dry waste properly, so this becomes a long-term behavioural shift across sectors. We urge every resident to participate actively,” said Greater Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Shrilakshmi V S.

With an estimated population of 1.2 million, Greater Noida is grappling with increasing pressure to manage solid waste across its 95 sectors and 124 villages.

Officials said if the new initiative proves effective, it could be expanded citywide to create a more efficient and sustainable waste management system.

Waste segregation at the household level reduces the risk of vector-borne diseases, keeps public spaces cleaner, and improves the quality of life, he added.

“Our goal is to build healthier homes by building cleaner neighbourhoods. Segregation is not just a cleanliness issue, it directly impacts hygiene and disease control,” said the NGO’s waste management coordinator Anita Verma.

“This is a great move by the authority. Most people want to keep their surroundings clean, but we need clear systems and regular collection. If this is implemented properly, it will make a big difference,” said a Swarn Nagri resident Sunita Sharma.

A Chi 4 resident Ravi Bansal said, “Mixing all kinds of waste creates foul smell and attracts stray animals. If we manage wet and dry waste separately, it will improve the hygiene inside our homes too.”