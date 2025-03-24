Greater Noida plans to act against guilty officials over land allotment

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has proposed suspensions of multiple officials found guilty of negligence following an initial investigation into two cases of land allotments related to procedural lapses and potential corruption, officials said on Sunday, adding that it has, however, also launched another probe into the cases. The move to investigate into two cases of land allotments related to procedural lapses and potential corruption follows government directives and a high court order. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move to investigate follows government directives and a high court order.

In the first case, the initial investigation established that in 2003, 16,000 square metres (sqm) of land under the “recreational green” category was allotted to a firm. But the company did not receive possession for 10 years. In 2013, the land was reallocated to a different location, and physical possession was given.

Despite this, the firm did not engage with the Noida authority and that firm later transferred the land to a new company.

In 2023, junior officials issued a demand letter to the company seeking ₹10.5 crore based on 2013 land rates, which it promptly paid. But the possession of the land was still not provided, prompting the company to write to the government seeking intervention.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG raised concerns regarding handling of the case by two officers.

“The allotment was made in 2003. But possession was not given. In 2013, land was allotted at a different location. At that time, the company should have collected the checklist and ensured the lease deed was executed. But they did not do so. The company alleges that the authority failed to provide the checklist, while the officials claim the company did not approach them. Without my approval, junior officials issued a demand letter for ₹10.5 crore in 2023. The company immediately paid the amount and has since been requesting possession and the necessary checklist for the registry,” said Ravi Kumar.

The CEO highlighted the financial discrepancy, noting that while the company had paid ₹10 lakh in 2003, the current market value of the land exceeds ₹32 crore.

“If the land is registered at the 2013 rate, it would cause a loss of ₹22 crore, which could attract objections from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG),” said CEO.

The authority has assigned additional CEO (ACEO) Prerna Singh to lead an inquiry into the matter. She has sought explanations from the two official including an OSD (officer on special duty) and the then manager. Both of whom processed the land allocation and issued the demand letter without informing higher authorities.

The second case involves a 9,600 sqm plot in Patwari village, where lease deeds were executed despite the authority not having acquired the land.

Land acquisition in Patwari commenced in 2008. But only 1,600 sqm of the allocated plot were acquired.

Without physical verification, officials proceeded with the allotment and prepared the lease plan. When allottees raised concerns about the missing land, their allotment was cancelled, and the authority began refunding their deposits.

Five dissatisfied allottees subsequently filed a petition in the Allahabad high court.

Following the court’s intervention, a committee led by ACEOs Saumya Srivastav and Sreelakshmy VS conducted an inquiry and found five officials guilty of negligence.

Based on the committee’s findings, Greater Noida authority has recommended suspension of five officials including an OSD, senior manager and tehsildar among others.

The CEO confirmed that further scrutiny would be conducted to identify additional officials responsible for these irregularities. The authority has forwarded its recommendations for suspensions to the government and is continuing its investigation into both cases.