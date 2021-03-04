Greater Noida: Suspect in murder of two property dealers arrested

Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the murder of two property dealers in Greater Noida West in September 2020.

The suspect was identified as Om Veer, from Jhajjar in Haryana. He allegedly planned the murder.

Dal Chand Sharma (32) and his friend 22-year-old Arun Tyagi were shot dead in a parked car at around 9.30 pm in Ajnara Le Garden Society. Two other friends of theirs were with them in the back seat. The assailants came up to the car and shot Sharma and Tyagi who were sitting in the front seats.

Police had earlier arrested Mohit Vats and his uncle Suresh Sharma soon after the incident. They alleged that Vats had a grudge against Dal Chand Sharma and had hired the assailants and their accomplices. In October that year, two more suspects were arrested.

On Thursday, Veer was arrested from Delhi.

“He was involved in the conspiracy. He was brought to Greater Noida after completing the legal formalities in Delhi,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station. A court sent Veer to 14-day judicial custody.

The alleged killers in the case, Tek Chand and Daya Chand, are absconding.