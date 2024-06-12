Greater Noida team on drive to clear encroachments pelted with stones, 5 injured

maria.khan@hindustantimes.com A member of the team who was injured in the attack by squatters on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Officials from Greater Noida authority’s anti-encroachment wing, who were in Iteda area of Greater Noida on Wednesday evening to clear encroachments, were allegedly attacked by squatters who pelted stones at the authority’s team.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Officials said despite serving warning notices on encroachers in the past, they paid no heed to the notices and around 1.68 hectares were illegally occupied for setting up shops and other establishments.

“A team of around 60 officials from the Greater Noida authority, along with police personnel, had gone to remove encroachments that had come up on around 1.68 hectares in Iteda village of Greater Noida. Some people have illegally occupied the government land for setting up shops there,” said Himanshu Verma, general manager (projects), Greater Noida authority.

“These illegal occupants have been served several notices in the past but they did not pay heed to the directions issued and thus, the eviction squad had gone to remove the encroachers. However, as the team reached the spot, some miscreants accompanied by the encroachers reached there and pelted stones at the authority team,” said Verma.

Officials said four team members, besides one squatter, sustained injuries in the attack.

“A complaint has been filed at the police station against the attackers,” said Narottam Singh, senior manager, work circle 3.

“An FIR has been registered on the complaint by the Greater Noida authority and an investigation is currently underway. Legal action will be initiated based on the findings,” said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer, Bisrakh.