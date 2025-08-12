Greater Noida to build 250cr elevated road via Shahberi

The Greater Noida authority on Monday announced it will hire a project management consultancy (PMC) firm to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for a ₹250 crore, 2.5km four-lane elevated road from Iteda to Crossings Republik via Shahberi. The road will ease congestion and boost regional connectivity, with traffic on the link expected to rise once the Noida International Airport becomes operational later this year. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials said the road will ease congestion and boost regional connectivity, with traffic on the link expected to rise once the Noida International Airport becomes operational later this year.

The authority has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) to select the PMC, which will prepare a comprehensive DPR covering planning, design, and cost estimation.

“The selected PMC will be responsible for preparing a comprehensive DPR covering all aspects of project planning, design, and cost estimation,” said Greater Noida authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG. The feasibility study and alignment finalisation have already been completed by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Delhi.

The consultancy will conduct detailed topographical, geotechnical, and hydrological surveys. It will also identify utilities for relocation, assess right-of-way needs, and prepare detailed engineering designs for the elevated structure, ramps, service roads, drainage, pavements, safety features, lighting, and signage.

The DPR will serve as the foundation for approvals, funding mobilisation, and moving towards construction, said officials.

In March, the authority board classified the project as a regional connectivity scheme, proposing joint funding by Ghaziabad, GNIDA, Noida authority, and Yeida. Cost estimates will cover a Bill of Quantities (BoQ), land acquisition and utility relocation, and environmental mitigation expenses. If required, the PMC will also conduct an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and prepare a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in line with laws and policies, along with public consultations and obtaining necessary clearances.

A traffic management plan during construction will be another key deliverable, including diversion routes, temporary arrangements, and marshals at critical points to minimise disruption and protect pedestrians.

During implementation, the PMC may help prepare tender documents, respond to bidder queries, evaluate technical proposals, and support contract finalisation. It could also provide advisory assistance during construction by reviewing contractor plans, ensuring quality control, resolving technical issues, and monitoring progress.

“This elevated road will cut travel time, ease congestion on existing routes, and provide a crucial link between Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad,” said officials.

