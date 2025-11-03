Greater Noida to deploy quick response teams for sanitation across city

The Greater Noida authority (GNIDA) has decided to form Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to address sanitation issues across both urban and rural areas, aiming to make the city cleaner and more visually appealing, officials said on Sunday. The QRTs will focus on unserviced zones currently outside GNIDA’s regular cleaning network, officials said. While mechanical sweepers clean main roads and manual workers handle internal ones, officials said that urbanised villages and residential pockets often remain unattended. (HT Archive)

The authority has set aside ₹2.75 crore for the six-month project, which will cover 95 sectors and 124 villages, areas where garbage often accumulates due to the absence of regular sweeping. A tender has been floated to select an agency, with bids open until November 13 and technical evaluation scheduled for November 14, officials said.

“In the six-month project, which is to be extended further, the to-be-finalised agency will deploy 100 sweepers, five supervisors, 20 tractor trolleys, and three JCBs. These mobile cleaning units will remove garbage from vacant plots, service roads, greenbelts, and flood-prone zones near the Hindon River,” said a Greater Noida authority officer aware of the development.

According to officials, each vehicle will be GPS-enabled and monitored in real time through a central control room. The digital system will track attendance, movement, and cleaning activity to ensure accountability. The collected waste will be transported to the Lakhnawali waste processing site or the sanitary landfill facility (SLF) in Astauli, they added.

The project will operate under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Own (DBFOO) model, with the selected concessionaire bearing all costs. The scope excludes door-to-door collection and household waste processing, already managed under separate contracts. Additional manpower will be deployed during festivals, monsoons, and emergencies.

“The QRT system will help in addressing unclean sites and also respond to general public grievances. The teams will clear unclean sites promptly, and no vacant plot or greenbelt will turn into a dumping site. Our aim is to make this city look better and beautiful,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of GNIDA.