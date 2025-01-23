Greater Noida to hire expert agency for tree transplantation

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said it has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to hire an agency for tree transplantation in the city with an aim to protect the green cover, while making space for infrastructure projects. The selected agency will have to prepare detailed reports on each transplantation project before going ahead with the transplant. The expert agency will have to also relocate trees in a manner that ensures their survival at the new site. (HT Archive)

Currently, the Greater Noida authority wants to relocate fully grown trees from Gaur Chowk to make way for an underpass there.

As per the EOI document, the selected agency will conduct an assessment to identify trees suitable for transplantation and conduct safe and efficient tree transplantation processes including, excavation, transportation and replanting.

“The agency will also prepare detailed reports on each transplantation project before going ahead with the transplant. The expert agency will relocate trees in a manner that ensures their survival at the new site,” said AK Singh, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

Greater Noida is spread over an area of 38,000 hectares and is being developed as an integrated industrial town. This industrial town has been developed in eight work circles and has a population of about 1.2 million, said authority officials.

They said tree transplantation was crucial to balance urban development with environmental preservation.

“It helps save mature trees, support biodiversity, and promotes sustainable growth in the rapidly expanding city that has several new infrastructure projects in the pipeline,” said Singh.

The objective is to identify and empanel competent agencies with expertise in tree transplantation and to ensure preservation of trees by implementing effective transplantation.

The last date for application is February 5, 2025. Interested participants/agencies are required to submit their applications to smhorticulture@gnida.in and also send a hard copy to the horticulture department of Greater Noida authority.

As per the report of Forest Survey of India, the forest cover in Gautam Budh Nagar has remained unchanged since 2019. The district has a total geographic area of 1,282 square kilometres of which the forest cover is around 1.58% of the total area, according to the FSI’s 2023 report.

Due to development works, at least 5,330 trees were felled across the district over the past five years, including 2,500 trees felled for the development of Noida international airport in Jewar.