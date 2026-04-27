Greater Noida to set up 300 TPD compressed bio-gas plant at Astauli dumpsite

NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said it has decided to set up a second 300 tonne per day (TPD) compressed bio-gas (CBG) plant at Astauli landfill site.

A 300 tonnes-per-day (TPD) waste-to-bio-CNG plant is already under development to process municipal waste into compressed biogas. This project will be ready by January, 2027, said officials. (HT Archive)

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Located around 20 km-from Pari Chowk, the project holds significance in terms of the waste management and reduction of legacy garbage in the city.

According to officials, the plant is expected to significantly reduce the burden on the Astauli landfill. The new CBG plant will not only process fresh waste but is also expected to aid in the remediation of old waste through bio-mining and scientific disposal, they added.

“We issued a request for proposal last week but due to some technical issues, we put it on hold. The revised RFP will be issued this week only and we aim to finalise the agency in another one month because we need to establish the project without delay,” said Chetram Singh senior manager of the Noida authority.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest project, to be developed with a budget of ₹80 crore, aims to process municipal solid waste and convert it into compressed bio-gas, which can be used as a clean fuel, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest project, to be developed with a budget of ₹80 crore, aims to process municipal solid waste and convert it into compressed bio-gas, which can be used as a clean fuel, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This latest one will be the second such plant in Astauli. A 300 tonnes-per-day (TPD) waste-to-bio-CNG plant is already under development to process municipal waste into compressed biogas. This project will be ready by January, 2027, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This latest one will be the second such plant in Astauli. A 300 tonnes-per-day (TPD) waste-to-bio-CNG plant is already under development to process municipal waste into compressed biogas. This project will be ready by January, 2027, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Greater Noida has struggled with waste management challenges due to rapid urbanisation and rising population. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Greater Noida has struggled with waste management challenges due to rapid urbanisation and rising population. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Astauli site, spanning 134 acres, serves as the primary landfill for the region, handling municipal solid waste generated in Greater Noida and surrounding areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Astauli site, spanning 134 acres, serves as the primary landfill for the region, handling municipal solid waste generated in Greater Noida and surrounding areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The urban population of Greater Noida has increased from around 100,000 in 2011 to about 1.5 million in 2026. An 800- tonne-per-day waste disposal plant is also set to be installed at the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The urban population of Greater Noida has increased from around 100,000 in 2011 to about 1.5 million in 2026. An 800- tonne-per-day waste disposal plant is also set to be installed at the site. {{/usCountry}}

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The authority aims to achieve 100% waste processing and recycling, addressing all types of waste, including wet and dry, said officials.

The landfill site in Astoli village had got all environmental approvals in 2016. But it failed to become operational after some farmers started protests and refused to give land for the landfill. But in 2020, the authority resolved all land-related issues and started the work on this project.

Meanwhile, a 900 tonnes-per-day (TPD) waste-to-torrefied charcoal plant is also being developed by NTPC Limited at Astauli to convert municipal solid waste into “green coal”. The plant will thermally treat segregated combustible waste in an oxygen-deficient environment, producing charcoal-like fuel with properties similar to coal, said officials.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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