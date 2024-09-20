Greater Noida waterlogging: Probe ordered for lapses in 17cr drainage system

After rural areas of Jewar was severely waterlogged in the recent bout of rain, the chief minister’s office has summoned the chief engineer and head of the irrigation and water resources department for installing a ₹17 crore faulty drainage system, said Greater Noida officials on Thursday. he drainage system, designed at a cost of ₹ 17 crore, was expected to mitigate waterlogging in the region, but its poor maintenance and inadequate planning have now come under scrutiny, said officials. (HT Photo)

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh raised the issue during his recent meeting with chief secretary , Manoj Kumar Singh, and additional chief secretary to the chief minister SP Goyal, and also highlighted the failure of officials in ensuring timely drain cleaning and maintenance.

Singh said the pathway canal, which runs from the Dankaur through Rabupura and Bankapur, before connecting with Aligarh, was originally responsible for managing rainwater drainage in Jewar. However, the Noida airport construction altered the drain’s route and this resulted in flooding of several villages. To be sure, around 5,000 people living in these villages have been affected by the waterlogging over the past two weeks.

The UP government has ordered the formation of a state-level committee to investigate the alleged negligence. The committee, comprising experts from irrigation, public works, and urban planning departments, will conduct a thorough inspection of the drainage system and will also identify the officials responsible for any lapses, said MLA Singh.

He expressed hope that the swift action by the government will bring much-needed relief to the affected areas.

“The recent waterlogging in Ranhera, Bankapur and adjoining areas has exposed serious lapses in the maintenance of our drainage infrastructure, which should have been a lifeline during the monsoon. I am confident that the government’s quick and decisive action, including the formation of a high-level committee, will not only hold those responsible accountable but also ensure that such negligence does not occur in the future,” he said.

Mormukat Singh, executive engineer, irrigation, Khurja, under whose jurisdiction the pathway canal falls, said, “I joined in February, and the pathway canal modifications were made two years ago. The waterlogging is due to natural causes and record-breaking rainfall over the past two years, which has strained the drainage system. This year’s extended monsoon till September has worsened the situation. If the rain had occurred in June, the land could have absorbed more water. The design is not faulty, and efforts to pump out water are ongoing.”