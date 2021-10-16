Greater Noida: Woman alleges harassment by unknown caller

A 45-year-old woman has alleged that she has been receiving some unwanted calls, mostly at night, and indecent videos from an unknown mobile phone number for the last one week. The woman, a booth level officer (BLO), is a resident of Ambedkar colony in Surajpur, police said, adding that a case was registered on Friday against an unidentified person at Surajpur police station.

“I usually do not receive calls from an unknown number at night. In the morning, I called back but the person did not receive the call. On Thursday, the person sent some indecent videos on my WhatsApp number,” she said in her complaint.

The woman’s husband said that the couple has three daughters and one son, who also use that mobile phone. “On Thursday, my 25-year-old daughter was using the phone when she found these indecent videos. This was an awkward moment for us. We called back on the number but the suspect again did not receive the call,” he said.

He said that his wife’s work involves visiting door-to-door for verification of people’s credentials to make voter identity cards. “My wife is also involved in an exercise to revise the voters’ list. Her mobile phone number is available at tehsils and local government offices. It appears someone picked up the number and he is harassing us,” he said.

The woman, along with her husband, on Friday visited Surajpur police station and filed a complaint.

Santosh Kumar, senior sub-inspector at Surajpur police station, said that a case has been registered against an unidentified suspect under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have asked the victim to block the number. We have put the suspect’s mobile number on electronic surveillance. He will be arrested soon,” Kumar said.