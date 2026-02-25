Greater Noida: Woman kills husband with friend’s help, say police

Greater Noida: A 29-year-old woman, with the help of her friend, allegedly strangulated her 30-year-old husband on Monday for pressurising her to stay away from that friend in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, police said on Tuesday. On Sunday, when Singh approached Rekha, Kumar got angry after spotting them together. When he assaulted her for meeting and not breaking off her friendship, the two (Rekha and Sing) both strangulated Kumar using a scarf on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday,” the SHO said. (HT Photos)

The woman initially claimed it was a natural death but following an investigation revealed the conspiracy was busted, said officials.

Police identified the deceased as Vijay Kumar, 30, originally from Belon village in Bulandshahr, who had shifted to Greater Noida’s Devla village along with his wife, Rekha (single name), 29, around a fortnight ago.

“On Monday morning, we received information at Surajpur police station from a house owner that his tenant has died under suspicious circumstances. On visiting the spot, Rekha said that he died due to health issues. However, when we investigated it was revealed that a man had visited the couple’s home before the incident,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

As suspicion grew stronger, police contacted Kumar’s family members in Belon. It was revealed that Rekha was in an extramarital affair with a man, identified as Gurdeep Singh, 31, a resident of Sitapur, said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur police station.

“It was also revealed that Rekha had eloped with Singh in the past and had returned home after a year,” the SHO added.

Police said Kumar and Rekha who married around 13 years ago and have three children.

“Rekha came in contact with Singh, a truck driver, around five years ago when he used to visit a tea shop close to her home in Belon. Soon, they became friends,” the SHO said, adding that Kumar was aware of their friendship and asked her multiple times to maintain a distance.

Kumar’s post-mortem examination revealed that he died due to strangulation.

“During Rekha’s questioning, it came to light that she had been planning to kill her husband for some time for pressuring her to maintain distance from Singh. Around a fortnight ago, she asked her husband to search work in Noida,” said the officer cited above, adding that as planned, they moved to Noida and Kumar started working at a factory in Greater Noida.

Police said the couple had left their children at Bulandshahr home.

“On Sunday, when Singh approached Rekha, Kumar got angry after spotting them together. When he assaulted her for meeting and not breaking off her friendship, the two (Rekha and Sing) both strangulated Kumar using a scarf on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday,” the SHO said.

With the help of electronic surveillance, police tracked Singh in Greater Noida on Tuesday, and both were arrested. A case of murder was registered at Surajpur police station, and further investigation is underway, said officials.