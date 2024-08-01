Greater Noida: Yeida offers 19 group housing plots under new scheme

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Wednesday that a new group housing plot scheme will be launched on Thursday and 19 plots, in sizes ranging from 2.5 acres to 12 acres in sectors 17, 18 and 22D that are located near the greenfield Noida International airport, will be up for grabs. The allotment of these plots will be carried out through an e-auction, with reserve prices set between ₹ 32,375- 35,612 per square metre (sqm), said Yamuna authority officials. (Above) The Yamuna authority office. (HT Archive)

Yeida has earmarked these land parcels for group housing purposes in its Master Plan 2031.

“We could not launch the group housing plots scheme earlier because farmers had not given their land for our projects. Now, we have resolved all land compensation related issues. Farmers have taken back their writs filed before the Allahabad high court. Therefore we have adequate land to allot to private developers who will build housing projects catering mostly to the affordable segment,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

This scheme will help build at least 25,000 apartments, catering to a range of segments from affordable to luxury housing.

Yeida said there are eight plots in Sector 22D in four sizes – 20,235sqm (four plots), 47,754sqm (two plots), 45,731sqm ( one plot), and 48,564sqm (one plot). The reserve prices range from ₹65.51 crore to ₹173 crore.

In Sector 18, five plots each of 16,188 sqm with a reserve price of ₹55 crore will be up for grabs, while one plot of the same size at a reserve price of ₹58 crore will be up for allotment.

In Sector 17, five plots ranging from 11,513 sqm (two plots), 12,141sqm (one plot), 20,235sqm (one plot) and 24,282sqm are available. The reserve prices range from ₹37 crore to ₹78 crore.

In total, 19 plots, covering a combined area of 430,000 square metres and an aggregate reserve price of around ₹1,407 crore will be part of the new scheme.Recently, the authority allotted two plots for group housing in Sector 22D to Purvanchal Projects and Eldeco Infrastructure, raising ₹250 crore in revenue.

“We hope to see an increase in housing demand in the area due to industrial growth. People who come here to work in factories, data centre parks, Noida international airport, Film City and several other major projects will need housing and other facilities and we plan to tender at least another 30 group housing plots in the future,” said Singh.