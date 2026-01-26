Greater Noida: Valuables stolen from Dadri temple, footage goes viral

GREATER NOIDA: In a daylight theft, two unidentified men stole religious items from a temple in Greater Noida’s Dadri on Saturday afternoon, police said on Sunday, adding that the entire act got captured on CCTV cameras. The purported CCTV footage shows the two men, wearing helmets, entering the temple, folding their hands in front of the deity, and then removing two brass bells, a ceremonial lamp, and a small bell. (HT Photo/Video grab)

The theft took place at the Khatu Shyam temple, located inside the Siddhpeeth Mahakaleshwar temple complex on Jarcha Road, they added.

Police said the incident took place between 1.18 pm and 1.25 pm, when the accused entered the temple premises.

The CCTV footage shows the two men, wearing helmets, entering the temple, folding their hands in front of the deity, and then removing two brass bells, a ceremonial lamp, and a small bell. The entire act is completed in less than seven minutes after which the accused leave the premises after again paying their obeisance.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police said the temple’s priest reported the incident in a complaint, and the CCTV footage installed outside the temple has been recovered.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer (Dadri police station) said police are examining the footage to identify the accused. “The accused removed bells from the temple and were caught on CCTV. Footage is being checked to identify them and efforts are underway to apprehend them. A case has been registered for theft,” he said.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, who said the theft raises questions over safety and police surveillance in the area. “If thefts can happen inside a temple in broad daylight, no place is really safe,” said Bhagat Kumar, a local resident.

Police said a further investigation is underway in the case.