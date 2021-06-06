Group of men barges into G Noida village mosque, beats up locals and imam; case registered

Greater Noida: A group of unidentified men allegedly barged into a mosque Saturday night and attacked the imam and some others, in Rampur Majra village in Greater Noida’s Dankaur.

According to locals, the incident took place around 8:30pm, when people were offering their evening prayers.

A case has been registered against unknown persons and a search has been launched, said the police.

According to Raisuddin, a local resident who is the relative of one of the persons injured in the incident said that a youth from their community allegedly had an argument with a woman from another community on Friday.

He said the woman went home and informed her family about the matter, after which her kin allegedly went to a Muslim locality around 10am on Sunday and threatened them of “teaching them a lesson”.

“At night, however, they orchestrated the attack and injured the Imam, Nasir Muhammad, and my relative Fateh Mohammad, who was offering prayers, at the mosque,” Raisuddin further alleged.

He said that the two communities allegedly have differences with each other.

He added, however, that the Imam and his relative has no connection with the youth.

He said Nasir received severe injuries in his head while Fateh received injuries in his back; both are admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida. Area residents, meanwhile, said that Wasim has allegedly fled the village.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Shafi Mohammad, another local resident.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer of the Dankaur police station, said that primary investigation shows that the youth allegedly harassed a woman in the village.

“The woman informed her family who then attacked some people in the mosque Saturday night. We have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 147 (rioting), Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), Section 296 (disturbing religious assembly) of the Indian Penal Code,” the SHO said.

Police teams have been deployed to ensure enforcement of law and order and that they are on the lookout for suspects.