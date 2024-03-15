Gzb: With 34km RRTS stretch operational, daily ridership rises four times

The average daily ridership on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Ghaziabad has seen a four-fold jump since the opening of the second 17km section of the high-speed corridor last week, officials of the National Capital Region transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project, said on Thursday. The first 17km RRTS section comprising the five stations had an average an average daily ridership of 2,500 to 3,000 since it opened on October 20, 2023. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The first 17km RRTS section comprising the five stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot, had an average an average daily ridership of 2,500 to 3,000 since it opened on October 20, 2023, according to NCRTC officials. With the opening of the second section comprising the three stations of Muradnagar, Modinagar (south), and Modinagar (north) on March 8, the average daily ridership on the entire 34km corridor has increased to 12,000, they added. Both sections were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another trend observed in the data is that the Modinagar (north) and Ghaziabad stations comprise 25% of the daily average ridership for the 34km stretch, said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC. When only the first section was operational, the Sahibabad and Duhai stations were the busiest.

“The Ghaziabad station has become busier since the opening of the second 17km section because passengers can use it to travel towards trans-Hindon areas or catch a train towards Muradnagar and Modinagar. The Modinagar (north) station has also become busier because many passengers from Meerut come here to board trains to Ghaziabad and Sahibabad. Modinagar (north) is the last station in Ghaziabad, closest to Meerut,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

Officials said that they may soon connect the Meerut (south) station with the 34km section and it will attract more passengers from Meerut.

The 34km stretch in Ghaziabad is part of the 82km RRTS project which aims to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. The 82km RRTS project has 25 stations with four in Delhi and 13 in Meerut. The eight stations in Ghaziabad are already operational.

The 14km RRTS stretch in Delhi is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The entire 82km RRTS route is expected to be completed by June 2025, according to officials.