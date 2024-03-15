 Gzb: With 34km RRTS stretch operational, daily ridership rises four times - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Gzb: With 34km RRTS stretch operational, daily ridership rises four times

Gzb: With 34km RRTS stretch operational, daily ridership rises four times

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Mar 15, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Officials say they may soon connect the Meerut (south) station with the 34km section and it will attract more passengers from Meerut.

The average daily ridership on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Ghaziabad has seen a four-fold jump since the opening of the second 17km section of the high-speed corridor last week, officials of the National Capital Region transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project, said on Thursday.

The first 17km RRTS section comprising the five stations had an average an average daily ridership of 2,500 to 3,000 since it opened on October 20, 2023. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The first 17km RRTS section comprising the five stations had an average an average daily ridership of 2,500 to 3,000 since it opened on October 20, 2023. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The first 17km RRTS section comprising the five stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot, had an average an average daily ridership of 2,500 to 3,000 since it opened on October 20, 2023, according to NCRTC officials. With the opening of the second section comprising the three stations of Muradnagar, Modinagar (south), and Modinagar (north) on March 8, the average daily ridership on the entire 34km corridor has increased to 12,000, they added. Both sections were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Another trend observed in the data is that the Modinagar (north) and Ghaziabad stations comprise 25% of the daily average ridership for the 34km stretch, said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC. When only the first section was operational, the Sahibabad and Duhai stations were the busiest.

“The Ghaziabad station has become busier since the opening of the second 17km section because passengers can use it to travel towards trans-Hindon areas or catch a train towards Muradnagar and Modinagar. The Modinagar (north) station has also become busier because many passengers from Meerut come here to board trains to Ghaziabad and Sahibabad. Modinagar (north) is the last station in Ghaziabad, closest to Meerut,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

Officials said that they may soon connect the Meerut (south) station with the 34km section and it will attract more passengers from Meerut.

The 34km stretch in Ghaziabad is part of the 82km RRTS project which aims to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, at a cost of 30,274 crore. The 82km RRTS project has 25 stations with four in Delhi and 13 in Meerut. The eight stations in Ghaziabad are already operational.

The 14km RRTS stretch in Delhi is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The entire 82km RRTS route is expected to be completed by June 2025, according to officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On