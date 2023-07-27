Home / Cities / Noida News / Submerged substation causes 21-hour power cut in Noida’s Sector 18

ByMaria Khan
Jul 27, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Many shop owners reported significant losses and disruptions to their business operations due to the power outage

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday wreaked havoc in Noida’s Sector 18, as the area’s underground powerhouse substation was completely submerged, resulting in a 21-hour power outage that severely impacted local businesses.

Power supply in the area was restored post 3am on Thursday after the extended outage. (Representative Image)
Opened on May 20 this year, the low tension (LT) underground substation was designed to serve the bustling market area of Sector 18, which hosts around 1,400 commercial establishments, including offices, showrooms, restaurants, banks, and more. Additionally, the market houses Noida’s two largest malls.

Power supply in the area was restored post 3am on Thursday after the extended outage, but the interruption took a toll on local shopkeepers. Many of them reported significant losses and disruptions to their business operations.

Amit Khanna, a shop owner in the area, recounted the events, saying, “The power went out on Wednesday soon after it started raining, and shortly after that, the substation in Sector 18 was completely submerged. Consequently, the electricity supply was cut off.” Vinod, another shop owner, added, “With no electricity, we relied on backup power for a limited period, and soon, we were left with no alternate options. We incurred significant losses in business for the day.”

Sushil Kumar Jain, president of the Sector 18 market association, said, “We have brought the problem of submergence in the powerhouse to the attention of authorities several times in the past, but no action has been taken to address it.”

Meanwhile, Nand Lal, superintending engineer at PVVNL, said that teams were deployed early in the morning to drain out the accumulated water. “Repair work is required for the rainwater harvesting system in the building, which is a task to be handled by the Noida authority. The concerned officials have been duly informed, and as of now, the accumulated water has been drained, and power supply has been restored in the area,” he said.

Thursday, July 27, 2023
