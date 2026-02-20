Hoax bomb threat emails sent to 18 schools in Noida

Noida: At least 18 schools in Noida received bomb threat emails on Thursday during board examination, police said, adding that prima facie the mails were found to be a hoax and nothing suspicious was found. Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools Rakesh Singh, however, said, “No threats were received by Uttar Pradesh Board schools. Exams were smoothly conducted on Thursday.” (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

As the school managements checked the threat mail on their official email IDs, they alerted the police, prompting multiple teams from the bomb squad, dog squad, and anti-sabotage check (ASC) team, accompanied by senior police officials rushed to the schools.

“Multiple schools received bomb threat mails in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday. Following the information about the threat emails, multiple teams were dispatched and extensive searches in all schools were conducted,” said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Nothing suspicious has been found and prima facie the email falls in the hoax category. However, our cyber team is checking from where the mails were generated,” said Mishra.

As board exams were underway, the Addl CP said, “Our checking did not affect students who were appearing for the exams.”

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, told HT, “Four schools in Central Noida, nine schools in Noida, and five in Greater Noida received threat emails early Thursday morning.”

“Between 8 am and 9 am, we received back-to-back calls regarding the threat mails. Additional force was called from police lines and equally distributed to all schools,” said the officer, adding that as exams were underway at some schools, principals and teachers were sensitised not to inform students about the threat as it would impact them psychologically.

On the pretext of a mock drill and routine checking, police conducted checks at all these schools while exams were smoothly underway, the officer added.

A private school’s message sent to a parent following the threat, read, “We would like to inform you that the school has received a bomb threat. As a precautionary measure, we are evacuating the premises to ensure the continued safety and well-being of all our students and staff. Please rest assured that everyone is safe, and all evacuation procedures are being carried out calmly and efficiently in coordination with the police.”

Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools Rakesh Singh, however, said, “No threats were received by Uttar Pradesh Board schools. Exams were smoothly conducted on Thursday.”

Police, meanwhile, said they were registering a case at the Cybercrime Branch police station and further investigation was underway.

Notably, on January 23, several schools in Noida had received bomb threat emails ahead of the Republic Day, prompting authorities to initiate precautionary safety measures.

