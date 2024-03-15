Husband fatally shoots wife at Greater Noida residence

Greater Noida: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Thursday evening, officials said, adding that some neighbours heard the couple quarrelling in the afternoon. Police have taken a complaint from the son and are in the process of registering an FIR against his father and suspect while teams have been deployed to nab him. (Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Shashi Bansal, a housewife, and her husband Lalit Bansal (55) runs a provision store in the locality and owns several other shops let out on rent, said additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), Hridesh Kathariya.

“We received a call around 6.30pm from a caller informing that his mother had been killed. As we reached the spot, the deceased’s son along with the locals had rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival. Police teams sent the body for post-mortem and began investigation,” said the additional DCP.

The 21-year-old son (name not disclosed by police) informed that when he came home from college around 6pm he found the house locked.

“When he asked around, neighbours informed him that his parents were heard fighting after which the man fired a shot and fled the spot after locking the house. The couple’s son then managed to break open the house and found his mother dead,” said the officer.

The couple had been married for 25 years and had two sons.

“Their elder son died at the age of 22-years-old two years ago, due to suspected suicide, the younger son is 21-year-old. We have taken a complaint from the son and are in the process of registering an FIR against Lalit. Teams have been deployed to nab the suspect,” the officer added.