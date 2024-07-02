IAS (retd) Arun Vir Singh gets 6th extension as NIAL, Yeida CEO

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday gave a six-month extension to retired Indian Administrative Service officer Arun Vir Singh, enabling him to continue working as the chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) till December-end, 2024. The UP government intends to complete the Noida International Airport project ahead of its deadline and therefore it doesn’t want to make any changes in Yeida’s top level. (HT Photo)

He is the only IAS (retd.) who is the CEO and has got extension for the sixth time by Uttar Pradesh and central governments.

“My priority is to make sure all projects including Airport stays on track and get completed as per their timelines,” said Singh on Monday.

This is the sixth extension Singh has received since June 2019, after retiring from the Uttar Pradesh government as an IAS, said government sources.

Apart from being Yeida CEO, Singh will also continue to work as the CEO of the NIAL, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government for monitoring and controlling the development of the airport project that is slated to be operational by 2024-end.

The UP government intends to complete the Noida International Airport project ahead of its deadline and therefore it doesn’t want to make any changes in Yeida’s top level, said sources.

“We will continue to work hard so that the airport project gets completed before time,” said Singh.

Singh is considered quite close to chief minister Yogi Adityanath who wants to boost growth in western Uttar Pradesh with the Noida airport project in Jewar.

The government has given him another extension, hoping that he can get the work on various infrastructure projects proposed along the expressway expedited.

So far, at least 80% construction work on the airport is complete, and the remaining will be completed by September 29, 2024, said Yeida officials.

Apart from the airport, Singh said his priority is to bring in investments to the region.

“We want to attract more investments, create jobs and also develop world class infrastructure in this region. Metro, the expressway, an electronic cluster, a skill university and a mobile manufacturing hub, among others, will help create jobs for youth. Our aim is to make that happen within a stipulated time frame,” Singh added.