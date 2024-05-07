ICSE results out: 98.8% highest score in class 10, 97% in class 12 in Noida

When the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class 12) and ISC (class 10) results on Monday, 33 students scored above 95% in Class 10 while 13 students achieved the feat in Class 12 in Noida. A total of 475 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams from Noida schools, while 320 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Last year, 30 students of Class 10, and 16 students of Class 12 could surpass the 95% threshold in the city.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Of the three CISCE affiliated schools in Noida, The Shriram Millennium School in Sector 135, Noida, stood out with the highest scores in both Class 10 and 12. Naman Sonpar secured 98.8% in Class 10, and Ananya Sanyal as well as Adhiraj Singh Jamwal shared the top score of 97% in Class 12.

Vaishnavi Singh from St Joseph’s School in Alpha-1, Greater Noida, secured the second-highest score in Class 10 with 97.83% while Ananya Upadhyay from Jesus and Mary School in Delta-3, Greater Noida, topped Class 12 with 95.75%.

Director of The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, Uttara Singh, said that while the school was proud and celebrated academic achievements, the school prioritises holistic growth, acknowledging qualities such as creativity, innovativeness, sensitivity, and resilience that are equally important in shaping individuals.

“As we congratulate all our students, parents and dedicated faculty for this stupendous performance, we firmly believe that marks alone do not define a student,” Singh added.

Ananya Sanyal, one of the top scorers in Class 12 from The Shriram Millennium School, was over the moon in excitement over her achievement.

“The results show how important consistency and focus are for success. I plan to go to the US to pursue economics honours and my career goal is to become an economic policy advisor,” shared Sanyal, who resides in Sector 120.

A total of 475 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams from Noida schools, while 320 students appeared for the Class 12 exams.

In Delhi and NCR, the pass percentage of ICSE stood at 98.88%, up by 0.20% from last year, while for ISC it is 99.10%, up by 0.06% from last year, said an official statement.