Influencer shot at during drive to Greater Noida; cops term it ‘accident’

A 26-year-old social media influencer, who was a junior-level pistol shooter at the national level, alleged he was reportedly shot at by five unidentified persons in an SUV while he was returning home to Kulesra in Greater Noida from Delhi. Police, taking cognisance of the issue, called it an accident and said they are making efforts to identify the vehicle.

The complainant, Shivam Thakur, has a following of 1 million on Instagram.

Thakur told HT, “On Thursday, around 12.05am, when I was returning home to Greater Noida from Delhi in my Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, five unidentified men in a Mahindra Bolero started chasing my car and tried to stop me near Kulesra. As I sensed a threat, I sped up, but their vehicle hit my car twice. I somehow managed to enter a narrow lane and abandoned my car to escape on foot.”

“As I left my vehicle, one of the suspects opened fire at me, but fortunately I managed to escape,” Thakur said.

A video recorded by Thakur, narrating the incident, was widely circulated on social media platforms on Thursday. “I fear for my life. I don’t know who they were...I am worried about my parents who live in Greater Noida.”

However, the police said it was a case of a road accident, and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved.

“We received a complaint of an accident from the victim, and after investigating the spot, it emerged that Thakur’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle. Efforts are underway to nab the suspects,” said Rajeev Kumar Gupta, assistant commissioner of police, central Noida.

The ACP said that a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unidentified suspects at the Ecotech 3 police station.