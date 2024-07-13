Inspections revealed illegal construction in Noida, 47 villages of G Noida, NGT told

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials of Noida and Greater Noida told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that in 47 villages of Greater Noida that they inspected, unauthorised constructions in the form of shops, residences and three to four-storied builder floors were found, but only three plotted development by builders were found. In Noida, the officials said, areas in Shahdara near Sector 141, Garhi Chaukhandi near Sector 121 and Behlolpur near Sector 65, which fall in the floodplain zone, were reeling under unauthorised construction activities. (HT Photo)

In Noida, the officials said, areas in Shahdara near Sector 141, Garhi Chaukhandi near Sector 121 and Behlolpur near Sector 65, which fall in the floodplain zone, were reeling under unauthorised construction activities. Illegal plotting activities were being carried out in these areas on land under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department, they said.

The submissions came in connection with a petition filed by Ghaziabad resident Rajendra Tyagi regarding ”large-scale unauthorised constructions” in the twin cities of Gautam Budh Nagar.

NGT had, in April this year, issued notices to Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and local authorities in the matter.

The UPPCB, Greater Noida, entered its response on July 5 and apprised the tribunal about the status and action taken against the errant developers.

“In compliance of a NGT order, UPPCB conducted site inspections of 47 villages in Greater Noida over 10 days. and these inspections revealed that a few shops, individual residences and three-four storied builder floors were under construction. However, no development by individual developers by means of plotting was observed in the area except in three projects,” the UPPCB (Greater Noida) official Deo K Gupta submitted.

“We conducted inspections in Chhapraula village and along GT Road in Greater Noida and found that the project developers did not obtain CTE (consent to establish) from the state. It was found that the two projects were involved in construction activity without CTE. The developers have been served notice,” Gupta said.

The 47 villages where inspections were conducted include Sadullapur, Accheja, Dhoom Manikpur, Jaan Samana, Roja Jalalpur, Roja Yakubpur, Kahirpur Gurjar, Vaidpura, Saini, Sunpura, Milak Lacchi, Patwadi, Bisrakh, Khera Dharampura, Chhapraula, Dujana, and others.

“No individual construction with built-up area more than 20,000 square metre has been found in the villages inspected,” said the regional officer, Greater Noida.

For Noida, UPPCB Noida regional officer Utsav Sharma said, “It was observed during inspections that some areas in Shahdara near Sector 141, Garhi Chaukhandi near Sector 121 and Behlolpur near Sector 65, which fall in the floodplain zone, were reeling under unauthorised construction activities. Illegal plotting activities are being carried out in these areas under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department,”

He added, “Notice has been issued to the department to ensure that the illegal plotting is stopped with immediate effect and action is initiated against the violators under the provisions of law.”

Tyagi in his petition had alleged that illegal colonies, villas, townships, shops and houses had come up in Noida and Greater Noida.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, who is representing the petitioner, said, “Urban villages of Greater Noida and Noida, besides several others, are illegally occupied by unauthorised constructions of colonies and townships, in complete contravention of the provisions.”

“The recent report submitted by UPPCB has confirmed violation of norms by some developers. These establishments do not abide by law,” said Vashishtha.

Counsel appearing for the other respondents have sought four weeks to file their responses. The case will by heard by the NGT for further proceedings on September 27, 2024.