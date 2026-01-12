ITBP personnel loses ₹51L in share market fraud: Cops

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Greater Noida was allegedly duped of ₹51 lakh in a share market fraud, police said on Sunday, adding that a case has been registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station. Police said, on September 11, the woman allegedly sent him a link to register himself. “After registering, the victim started trading using that link and was shown a profit in his portfolio. (Representational image)

Police said the victim, who requested anonymity, is from Solan, Himachal Pradesh and resides in Surajpur, Greater Noida.

In his police complaint, the victim stated, “On August 26, 2025, I received a message from an unidentified mobile number and the suspect woman introduced herself as a Mumbai resident. Later, I was informed about share trading to earn money and was added to a group on Telegram.”

Police said, on September 11, the woman allegedly sent him a link to register himself. “After registering, the victim started trading using that link and was shown a profit in his portfolio,” said Vijay Rana, SHO, Cyber Crime Branch police station, adding the suspects initially allowed the victim to withdraw ₹5,000 from his profit.

The victim later went on to transfer ₹51 lakh in over 70 transactions till November 6, said police. “But when the victim attempted to withdraw his profit again, he was prevented. Despite multiple attempts, when the fraudsters did not allow him to withdraw the money, he contacted back the woman,” said SHO Rana, adding that when she asked him to transfer more money as transaction fees, he realised it was a trap.

The victim filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, but due to fewer entries of the transactions he had made, the case was registered after a delay, said officials.

“A case under section 318 (4) for cheating, and 319 (2) for cheating by personation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information and Technology Act 66D related to punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource, has been registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.