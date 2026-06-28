Jalvayu Vihar locals decry lack of sanitary waste disposal system

Residents of Jalvayu Vihar in sectors 21 and 25 have raised concerns over a circular issued by the Jalvayu Vihar Sector Association Society (JVSAS) on June 20 stating that waste pickers would not collect sanitary napkins. Residents alleged they were being asked by JVSAS committee to make separate arrangements or pay extra to dispose of sanitary waste and used diapers.

Residents alleged they were being asked by JVSAS committee to make separate arrangements or pay extra to dispose of sanitary waste and used diapers.

According to the residents, the circular stated that the additional amount would be decided between the garbage collectors and the residents.Till now, no charge has been imposed; residents said the amount could be ₹300 monthly.

The circular, seen by HT, sparked objections, with residents saying that waste collection is already carried out by the Noida authority’s designated agency and sanitary waste should be covered under the existing system.

“The monthly subscription of ₹35 collected is paid to this agency for transportation of recyclable domestic waste from the society to the dump yard and not for disposal of dog waste or sanitary napkins, which are not recyclable along with domestic household waste,” the circular stated.

Residents also alleged that while around 15 bins have been installed for pet waste disposal, no dedicated bin is assigned for sanitary or other medical waste.

“I have a two-year-old child, so I have been paying extra to garbage collectors to collect used diapers separately. I understand the need for proper segregation, but expecting residents to negotiate separately with waste collectors is not practical,” said a Sector 25 resident, requesting anonymity.

“Almost every household has a young child or a menstruating woman. This is domestic waste, which is generated daily. There should be a proper system for collection and disposal,” said Savita Mehta, a resident of Sector 21.

JVSAS chairperson Dr Abhijeet Kumar said, “We are in talks with the Noida authority to find a solution as we understand it is a major concern for residents,” Kumar added.

However, SP Singh, general manager (health), Noida authority, said the civic body’s waste collection system covers sanitary and medical waste.

“I am unaware that such notices are being sent. The Noida authority collects all kinds of waste, including sanitary napkins and medical waste. Separate boxes have been provided for such garbage,” Singh said, adding that the authority would look into the matter.