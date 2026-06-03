Law student held over Noida workers’ protest

Noida: Police arrested one more activist, a first-year law student, from Delhi in connection with the April 13 Noida workers’ protest last Saturday (May 30), officials said on Tuesday. Gautam Budh Nagar, additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), Rajiv Narayan Mishra confirmed the arrest (Representational image)

The suspect, originally from Jaipur, resides in Delhi, said police.

Gautam Budh Nagar, additional commissioner of police (Law and Order), Rajiv Narayan Mishra confirmed the arrest. “During the investigation his involvement was found in the Noida workers’ protest,” he said.

An official, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity, told HT, “On May 20, when a suspect, a driver, was arrested following allegations that he was a government employee and attached to a DCP office in Gautam Budh Nagar, he revealed that he was in contact with this suspect.”

“We have found evidence that both suspects were in contact on the morning of April 13. The suspect (held from Delhi), who was part of the workers’ activist group, also sent instigating messages to the workers’ group in Noida. “

Police said he was arrested in connection with the Noida, Phase 2 case of violence after informing the Delhi police on Saturday and was produced before the court. “Court sent him to judicial custody,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Campaign for Release of Workers and Activists of Noida (CaRWANs) condemned the arrest, and said, “UP Police personnel picked him up outside a college in Delhi and sent him to jail. He is the eighth activist to be falsely implicated.”

Police said the suspect arrested on Saturday is part of the activist organisation. He also contested an election from a university in Delhi last year.

On Monday, a group of students staged a protest in Delhi on Monday against the latest arrest.

Meanwhile, the city court on Monday rejected the bail plea of four accused, citing that the charges are “grievous” against them.

The factory workers’ protest began on April 10 in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area after the Haryana government increased the wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers by 35 percent. The protest remained largely peaceful from April 10 to 12 but turned violent on April 13.

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