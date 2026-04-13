Liquor shop allocations raise ₹28 crore in GB Nagar; highest applications in UP

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar has raised a revenue of around ₹28 crore following allocation process of liquor shops with over 4,000 applicants vying for just 30 outlets in the latest round of e-lottery under the 2026–27 excise policy, officials said on Sunday. Through the allocation of 30 shops, including newly created outlets, the excise department have generated approximately ₹28 crore in revenue. (HT Photos)

The district, according to officials, recorded the “highest number of applications in Uttar Pradesh” for liquor shop allocations under the policy.

In a statement, district excise officer Subodh Kumar said the figures reflect both the scale of interest and the district’s revenue potential. “We received an unprecedented response in this phase, with Gautam Budh Nagar recording the highest number of applications in the state. The demand was particularly strong for country liquor shops, where competition was intense,” he said.

According to the district excise department, a total of 4,047 applications were received in the second phase of the e-lottery process. Of these, 3,535 applications were for 24 country liquor shops (selling low-cost locally produced alcohol), 507 for two composite shops (offering both country and Indian-made foreign liquor) and five for four model shops (premium outlets).

Kumar added that the e-lottery system ensured fairness and transparency in the allocation process.

“The entire process was conducted through an online system in the presence of the district-level selection committee, and it was also displayed live on LED screens to maintain complete transparency. Every applicant had an equal opportunity under the policy framework,” Kumar said.

About revenue, the excise department officials said that the outcome was significant for the district’s excise collections. “Through the allocation of 30 shops, including newly created outlets, we have generated approximately ₹28 crore in revenue. This is a substantial contribution at the start of the excise cycle and sets a strong base for the year,” Kumar added.

The second phase, officials said, included the allotment of remaining and newly created shops after the initial round, completing a major part of the district’s licensing process for the current financial year.

In the 2025–26, the phase-1 of the allotment, the district had received over 18,000 applications for more than 500 shops. Notably, there was no e-lottery system before this.