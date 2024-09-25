Local artisans steal the show on Day One of trade show in Greater Noida

Day One of the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024 witnessed an impressive footfall, with thousands of visitors flocking to the venue. Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (in saffron robe) during the inauguration ceremony of UP International Trade Show at India Expo Mart, in Greater Noida, on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Many came to witness the innovative displays, engage in networking, and explore the vast array of products on offer.

Both local and international visitors were drawn in by the diverse range of industries represented, from handicrafts and handlooms to cutting-edge technologies in IT, real estate, and manufacturing, said organisers.

The key attraction was the diverse array of cultural performances, with international acts from Russia, Bolivia, and Brazil adding to the global flair of the trade show. Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari’s performance was a major highlight, drawing large crowds and creating an engaging cultural experience for visitors.

The trade fair hosted over 2,500 stalls across a wide range of industries. As many as 15 halls at the India Expo Mart have been dedicated to showcasing a variety of sectors and developments from Uttar Pradesh.

The ODOP pavilion was popular with the crowd, with products such as Banarasi saris, wooden toys, and blue pottery on display. Artisans from regions such as Varanasi, Agra, and Gorakhpur showcased their handmade creations.

Public engagement at the event was robust, with visitors not only browsing stalls but also participating in workshops and live demonstrations.

“I was blown away by the incredible craftsmanship on display. The ODOP scheme is truly bringing out the best of Uttar Pradesh’s local talent,” said Vineet Rajani, a visitor from Delhi.

Another visitor, Rohan Agarwal, a resident of Lucknow, said, “I attended a workshop on handmade textiles and was amazed by the skill and dedication of the artisans. It is wonderful to see the government supporting these initiatives.”

One of the standout features on inaugural day was the enthusiastic participation of small-scale entrepreneurs, many of whom benefitted from government schemes aimed at boosting local industries. New exporters and women entrepreneurs were also in high spirits, presenting their innovations to a global audience. The event’s strong focus on MSMEs and artisans particularly resonated with both domestic and foreign buyers, creating a fertile ground for meaningful business deals.

“Participating in UPITS has been a game-changer for my business. The government schemes, especially the ODOP initiative, have provided us with the necessary support and resources to grow. This platform has connected me with potential buyers from across the globe, and I am optimistic about securing orders worth lakhs of rupees,” said Rekha Mishra, an artisan from Varanasi showcasing wooden handicrafts.

Farhan Ali, another handicrafts entrepreneur from Nagina, Bijnor, expressed cautious optimism.

“I am a bit concerned that sales were lower than last year so far, but I am staying positive. It is just the first day, and I am confident that the footfall will pick up,” he said.

The UPITS 2024 is showcasing Prayagraj’s intricate Moonj craft, Bijnor’s exquisite wooden craft, and Banaras’s stunning Gulabi Meenakari. Traditional perfumes (attar) from Kannauj, unique metal craft from Mahoba, and elegant brass products from Moradabad are also on display.

“Every district has something unique to offer here. This show is not only a testament to the skills of local artisans but also a celebration of UP’s rich cultural heritage,” said Aasma Ahmad, from Barabanki.

In addition to these traditional products, tech companies demonstrated innovations in mobile app development, artificial intelligence, and software solutions. Real estate giants and smart city developers also showcased their vision for the future of urbanization in India.

The food court was also bustling, offering a space for attendees to relax, indulge, and recharge. Special attention was given to promoting local food businesses.

“The variety of regional delicacies, from Mathura’s peda to Allahabad’s gujiya, is staggering. UPITS has successfully showcased Uttar Pradesh’s culinary diversity,” said Vivek Mishra, a resident of Meerut.

The show will continue till September 29. The entry is free for the general public between 3pm and 10pm.

“The overwhelming response on Day One is a testament to the city’s growing reputation as a hub for business and commerce,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.