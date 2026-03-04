Loni: 26-year-old man stabbed to death by brother-in-law

A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death at his residence in the Soniya Nagar locality near Ghaziabad’s Loni border, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the families had tried to cover up the incident. Local informed the police around 8pm as the family was preparing to cremate Vishal. (Representational image)

Police said identified the victim as Vishal Kumar (23), a resident of Loni’s Jawahar Nagar. The suspect is Rahul Kumar (36), who is married to Vishal’s sister Tina (33). Rahul is currently on the run.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday evening after Tina and Rahul had a dispute at home. She called her brother of help. Initially, instead of coming to the house, Vishal asked the suspect to meet him at a nearby intersection. However, when Rahul didn’t come, he went to his sister’s house around 5pm, Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Ankur Vihar circle, told HT.

At the residence, a fight erupted between the victim and the suspect. In the heat of the moment, Rahul picked up a pair of scissors and injured Vishal three times, the ACP said.

Hearing cries for help, neighbours arrived at the residence and saw the injured Vishal. They then rushed him to a hospital in Delhi, where he was declared brought dead.

“He sustained three critical injuries — on chest, abdomen, and between the shoulders. Rahul fled the house soon after the incident,” the ACP said.

“They did not inform the police and were not ready to have an autopsy conducted. But the police stopped them from performing cremation and sent the body for autopsy,” said the ACP.

So far, the family has not submitted any complaint to the police. However, if they don’t do so soon, police will take cognisance of the incident and register a first information report (FIR) in the matter after receiving the autopsy report, the ACP said, adding, “The suspect is absconding.”