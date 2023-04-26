Fire engulfs three floors of high rise in Greater Noida; no casualties: Official

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAshni Dhaor
Apr 26, 2023 01:07 PM IST

According to officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of L tower of Gaur City 14th Avenue around 11:45am

A major fire broke out on the second floor of a 30-storey high rise in Greater Noida west on Wednesday morning, officials said.

By the time fire department officials reached the spot, the flat occupants had already exited. (HT photo)

According to officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of L tower of Gaur City 14th Avenue around 11:45am.

“Fire department received information about the fire at 11:50am after which two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire had started from the second floor balcony of the tower where the flat occupants had lit a lamp at a place of worship in the building. According to preliminary investigation, the synthetic curtains on the balcony may have caught the fire from the lamp following which it reached the upper floors and at least two more houses on the upper floors were engulfed in it. By 12:30pm, firefighters extinguished the fire and brought it under control,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, adding that exact cause of the fire will be confirmed later.

He added that by the time fire department officials reached the spot, the flat occupants had already exited and there were no casualties nor injuries from the fire incident.

“So far, no complaint has been received in the matter,” added the CFO.

