Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Thane

Thane: A major fire broke out in Orion Business Park in Thane’s Kapurbawdi on Tuesday evening. Thane, India - April 18, 2023: Firefighters trying to extinguish a fire caused due to short circuit, at Orion Business Park. Police force, disaster management cell, fire brigade with fire vehicles, rescue vehicles, water tankers and jumbo water tanker vehicles have been pressed into the rescue operation, at Kapurbawdi, in Thane, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The blaze that broke out in the business park at around 8.30 pm later spread to a mall next to it.

Fire tenders of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as per the RDMC, and there was no information on injury or casualty at the time of going to press.

The thick smoke billowing out of the site of the mishap also affected vehicular traffic movement. Majiwada flyover was also jammed as the business park is located at the flyover end. The Metro Line 4 pillar construction was also going on near the business park. The service road near the business park was also congested after the incident.

RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said, “Our team has rushed to the spot after we received information about the fire from Balkum fire brigade. The local police, fire department and RDMC teams are at the spot and dousing the blaze.”

The business park has offices on upper floors and the ground floor has electronics showrooms. It is located next to Cine Wonder multiplex. Built by Kanakia Group, it is one of the earliest multiplexes in Thane. The footfalls in the multiplex were reduced after bigger malls came up combining cinema with shopping, food and beverage outlets.

