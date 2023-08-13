Fearing police, Greater Noida man shoots himself in leg to frame woman he raped

A 28-year-old man allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in Greater Noida, forced her to abort the foetus when she became pregnant, and, fearing she would approach the police, framed her by shooting himself in the leg and telling the police that she had shot him, police officers associated with the case said on Sunday. According to ACP Singh, the woman’s medical report is awaited. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

“On Sunday around 2am, the control room received an emergency call from Harikesh Singh, 28, a resident of a village in Greater Noida. He said that an unidentified person shot him in the leg and fled the scene,” Rudra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Zone-4, Greater Noida.

“A team of the Jewar police rushed to the scene and took the injured man to a nearby hospital. But when the police suspected he was hiding something, they interrogated him and learned that he had shot himself in the leg with his country-made pistol. During the investigation, the police learned that Singh and his friend raped a 25-year-old woman in his neighbourhood,” said ACP Singh.

When the woman learned the Harikesh had been shot and had filed a complaint against her, she approached police and filed a complaint against him. According to ACP Singh, the woman’s medical report is awaited.

“In her complaint to the police, the survivor said that Harikesh and his friend raped her. When they discovered she was pregnant, they forced her to undergo an abortion,” ACP Singh added.

“When Harikesh suspected that the survivor would approach the police to lodge a rape case against him, he devised a plan and shot himself to frame her in a false case,” said ACP Singh.

““Harikesh, his wife, who assisted him in the woman’s abortion, and his friend, were booked on charges of rape at Jewar police station on Sunday and arrested. Harikesh was also booked under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and Section 182 (false information with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code,” said ACP Singh.

