Man arrested for demanding dowry in Noida; cops on look out for his family

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly demanding dowry from his wife, in Noida’ Sector 62. The woman alleged that her husband and in-laws beat her up over the issue. The suspect is a resident of Rasulpur Nawada village in Sector 62.

The victim has registered two FIRs against her husband and in-laws at the Sector 58 police station. In the second FIR, which was registered March 12 this year, the woman stated that the couple married in March last year. “On February 24, 2021, my in-laws thrashed me and my husband’s brother sexually abused me. I filed a police complaint after the incident. However, locals resolved the matter,” she said.

The 23-year-old woman alleged that on March 5, 2021, her in-laws again beat her up and ousted her from the house. “They tied a piece of cloth on my neck and tried to strangle me. I raised an alarm after which locals rescued me,” she alleged.

Anil Kumar, SHO, Sector 58 police station, said a case has been registered against her husband and nine members of his family under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and another case under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

“The woman alleged that her in-laws were demanding a four-wheeler and ₹5 lakh as dowry. We have arrested the husband and launched a search for the other suspects who are absconding,” he said.