Man arrested for posting female friend’s photo ends life in jail
A 22-year-old man arrested on Monday for allegedly posting an objectionable photo of his female friend on social media, allegedly killed himself on Tuesday in Luksar jail.
The man was arrested on Monday after the woman’s family filed a complaint in Sector 39 police. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.
Satya Prakash, jailer, said, “He appeared sad over the incident. On Tuesday morning, he talked to his father on the official telephone. After a while, he was found hanging.”
At the Noida district hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Prakash said that a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter. The man is a native of Bihar and worked at a private company in Noida Phase 2 and lived in Bhangel.
Azad Singh Tomar, SHO Sector 39 police station, said that a case was filed against him on Sunday. “He was booked under Section 67 of IT Act for allegedly circulating objectionable photographs of a 19-year-old friend after her family fixed her marriage with someone else,” he said.
The woman’s mother filed a complaint against him alleging he had approached her daughter sometime back. “When he found out that we fixed up her marriage elsewhere, he started harassing her. He circulated objectionable photographs of my daughter on social media platforms,” she said.
The SHO said that the man’s family has not filed any complaint.
