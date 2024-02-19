Man booked for impersonation in UP police constable exam

A 34-year-old man was booked for allegedly impersonating a candidate of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exam in Noida on Sunday, said police, adding the accused claimed that he actually agreed to help out the candidate to pay off ₹95,000 lent by him. Aspirants queue for UP Police Constable Exam 2024 in Noida on Sunday (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Bhanu Kaushik, 34, and the actual candidate as Yogesh Singh, both residents of Jewar in Greater Noida.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to station house officer (Sector 24) Vivek Tripathi, the exam was being held at a school in Sector 11. During the inspection at the exam centre, accused Kaushik was found with a fake Aadhaar card and admit card of a candidate named Yogesh Singh.

When questioned Kaushik revealed that in 2017, he started giving tuition classes in Greater Noida, but during the COVID pandemic he suffered losses, and was forced to shut down the tuitions, the officer said.

As soon Kaushik was in a financial crisis, he borrowed ₹95,000 from Singh for the child delivery of his wife, he said.

When Kaushik couldn’t repay the debt, Singh asked him to appear on his behalf in the constable’s exam, the SHO said, adding that Kaushik was also assured of being paid an extra ₹3 lakh in case he succeeded in clearing that exam.

“To clear the dues and earn extra money, Kaushik agreed and forged the documents to appear in the exam,” said SHO Tripathi.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420, (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forging a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 468 (forgery), and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document) of the Indian Penal Code, and Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Act was registered at Sector 24 police station on Sunday.

Police are further probing the case.