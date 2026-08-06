Man found dead at home; suicide, Note Mentions ₹70 lakh Debt

A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in sector 82, Noida, said police on Wednesday, adding that they found a 15-page suicide note in which he allegedly talked about a ₹70 lakh debt. The victim is survived by a minor son, who was with her mother at the time of the incident, said officials. (Representational image)

According to police, the man worked as a senior official at the Lok Sabha secretariat.

His wife had been on a visit to her parent’s house in Delhi since Sunday evening. She returned home on Tuesday evening when he did not respond to her calls. After no one answered the door, she, along with a security guard of the society, broke it open.

She found that her husband had died by suicide, said officials, requesting anonymity.

Police recovered the suicide note from his diary. “In it, he did not blame anyone, but mentioned a ₹70 lakh loan which he took a long time ago,” Swatantra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) told HT. “He also expressed regrets over failing to become a good husband and father and not taking his wife’s advice.”

The victim is survived by a minor son, who was with her mother at the time of the incident, said officials.

The body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy conducted on Wednesday, and further investigation is underway, said officials.