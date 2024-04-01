 Man hacks wife with spade in Loni, at large - Hindustan Times
Man hacks wife with spade in Loni, at large

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Apr 01, 2024 05:30 AM IST

A 40-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death by attacking her multiple times with a spade in Loni’s New Mustafabad Colony late on Saturday night. He suspected her of having an extramarital relationship, officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The suspect, a daily wager and who was identified as Mohammad Ayyub, is absconding. The deceased was identified as Farzana (police gave only her single name) and used to do embroidery work to earn a living, they added.

The investigators said that the couple had five children.

“Around 10 pm Ayyub returned home in an inebriated state. He picked up a spade and hit Farzana repeatedly. Two of their children suffered injuries while they tried to save their mother. He inflicted at least five to six blows on her,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Loni).

“Ayyub fled soon after killing his wife. We have formed three teams to track down the suspect,” the ACP added.

