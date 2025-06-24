Man held for killing woman over relationship pressure: Ghaziabad Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old married woman at her Shyam Park residence in Sahibabad on June 18, after she reportedly pressured him to leave his wife and stay with her, Ghaziabad police said. Kishan Pal Singh. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)

The accused, identified as Kishan Pal Singh, a resident of Farukkhabad, was in a relationship with the victim, Soniya Kumar, for the past two years after connecting on social media, despite having married another woman a year ago. He was arrested near Sahibabad railway station based on CCTV footage, call records, and a witness account, police said.

“On June 18, we received a call on Dial 112 about a woman’s body in a fifth-floor flat. Initially suspected to be a suicide, the autopsy confirmed she died due to strangulation,” said ACP Shweta Yadav, Sahibabad circle.

The woman’s husband, posted in Gujarat, filed a police complaint on June 22, following which an FIR for murder was registered at the Sahibabad police station. Investigation revealed Singh had been in regular contact with the victim and was seen at her residence on the day of the incident by a local boy.

“He told police that the woman was blackmailing him and threatening to reveal their relationship to his family. She was pressuring him to leave his wife and marry her,” Yadav added. Singh, who has a one-month-old daughter, allegedly planned and carried out the murder during a visit to Sahibabad from Farukkhabad. Singh remains in police custody after being produced at court, investigators added.