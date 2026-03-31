Ghaziabad , A man was allegedly killed by his father-in-law and others here following a marital discord with his wife who was in her maternal home due to the dispute, police said on Tuesday. Man killed by in-laws amid marital discord with wife in Ghaziabad, 2 held

It was an inter-faith marriage between Nitin Kumar Jayant and Muskan and had been facing some strains the past few days, they said.

A group of men, including Muskan's father Mehruddin, allegedly thrashed Nitin and strangled him and left him near a culvert in Bhaneda village. Two people have been arrested in the case but police have not revealed their identities yet.

The incident came to light after Teela Mor police received an emergency call around 7:15 am about an unconscious man lying near the culvert.

The victim, a resident of Geetanjali Vihar in Loni, was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Shalimar Garden Atul Kumar Singh, the couple got married about a year ago "with mutual consent".

However, the couple had been facing domestic discord for the past few days, following which Muskan had returned to her parental home.

Police said that on Monday, Nitin's Baghpat-based in-laws visited his residence and took him along on the pretext of resolving the dispute.

During the journey to their village, an argument allegedly broke out, which escalated into a fight. The accused allegedly thrashed Nitin and strangled him before abandoning him in an unconscious state near the culvert, police said.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim's younger brother, Amit Kumar, who had accompanied him for the mediation.

In his complaint, Amit alleged that Mehruddin, one Asif Ali and some unidentified persons were involved in the assault.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder, officials said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused, police added.

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